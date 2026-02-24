Nigeria: Benue to Rehabilitate Bandit Recruits, Not Repentant Terrorists

Makurdi--The Benue State Government has clarified that its planned rehabilitation centre targets youths forcibly recruited into criminal gangs, not hardened terrorists.

Speaking in Makurdi on Monday, Director General of the Benue State Peace and Reconciliation Commission, Josephine Habba, dismissed claims that the facility would accommodate terrorists, calling the reports "mischievous misrepresentations."

Habba explained that insecurity in Benue extends beyond herder-farmer clashes, particularly in the Sankera axis covering Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Logo LGAs, where armed banditry has long affected communities. "These are largely our children, young people who were drawn or forced into banditry," she said.She revealed that in early 2024, Governor Hyacinth Alia visited Katsina-Ala after reports that youths were abducted from markets, homes, and roads to serve as foot soldiers, aides, or cooks for criminal gangs.

Following assessments, over 1,800 individuals were profiled, and more than 1,170 were found to have no prior criminal records. "You cannot conduct open assessments in such sensitive situations. Our goal is to break the chain of recruitment," Habba said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She added that more than 400 youths have expressed willingness to leave criminal networks, but reintegration must be structured. The DDR Centre in Anyiin, Logo LGA, will provide psychological support, livelihood training, certificates, and start-up kits for participants, alongside community reconstruction efforts.

Habba emphasized, "This is not for Boko Haram fighters or external militants. It is for our children who were taken into the creeks. The misrepresentation is unfair."

The comprehensive peace framework is set to be unveiled at a summit on February 25, 2025, aiming for seamless reintegration of youths and affected communities.