Nigeria: Adamawa - Normalcy Returns After Attack On Military Camp

Executive Chairman of Hong Local Government Area in Adamawa State, Hon. Usman Inuwa, said that normalcy has returned to the attacked communities in his council.

Inuwa stated this in a phone interview with Daily Trust in Yola on Monday, explaining that the council, in the company of the paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty, Tol-huba, Alheri Bulus Nyako, had visited the Garaha Mojilli community to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate incident.

Inuwa said that relief items were distributed to the people in the affected community, calling on both the federal and state governments to adopt security strategies that will bring an end to the challenge in the state and county at large.

He advocated for more military air and ground intervention due to the mountainous nature of the location and its closeness to the Sambisa Forest.

"Our people need to be very vigilant on what goes in and out of the community and to expose those among them playing the role of informants or moles for the insurgents.

"I also appeal to the federal government and the military to be proactive in their approaches by using both air and ground interventions in emergency cases of attack like this," Inuwa stressed.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Garaha Mojilli community on Saturday night.

Three soldiers and a civilian woman died in the attack, but several insurgents were also said to have been neutralised, with many others fleeing with gunshot wounds in the crossfire that lasted two hours.