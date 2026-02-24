Nigeria: Govt, World Bank Train 1,500 Kano Youths in Carpentry, Others

The Federal Ministry of Education, in partnership with the World Bank, on Monday flagged off the training of over 1,500 youths in Kano on carpentry, phone repairs and other vocational skills.

The training and empowerment is part of the government's Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills - Technical and Vocational Education and Training (IDEAS-TVET) empowerment program.

The youths were trained in creative media production, carpentry, catering, phone and comp repairs, fish production and management and ICT skills among others.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the programme as a milestone in Nigeria's quest to modernize vocational training and tackle youth unemployment.

Represented by the national Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator of the program, Shedrack Tukura, the Minister said the initiative is designed to strengthen Nigeria's skills development system and produce industry-relevant skills for both the formal and informal sectors.

The minister explained that the programme launched in 2022, has already enrolled over 250,000 youths in its first cohort across 2,600 centres nationwide, with plans to reach one million beneficiaries.

He said the second phase covers more than 36 skill areas, ranging from hospitality to technical trades, with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, employability, and competency-based training.

"Each year, over 1.7 million graduates enter the job market, but many lack the specific technical skills employers need. To solve this, we must do more than help our youths find jobs. We must empower them to create jobs. Research has shown that those who receive vocational training are up to 40 percent more likely to secure gainful employment," Alausa added.

He noted that trainees will receive monthly stipends, start-up support, and industry-recognized certification to enable them to launch businesses or secure employment both locally and internationally.

Speaking on behalf of the eight training service providers, Abdulganiyyu Rufai Yakub, said the project is unique because it is built on a new certification model adopted from Britain, which recognizes skills rather than academic theories.

"This project has three pillars, skills training based on competence, job matching to integrate trainees into the economy, and hands-on industrial training. It does not stop at classroom learning but ensures market relevance," he explained.