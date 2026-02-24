Nigeria: El-Rufai's Aide Gives Update On Former Governor's Detention

An aide to former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has provided a detailed update on the politician's continued detention, eight days after he voluntarily honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued on Monday, 23, the former governor's Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, said Mr El-Rufai has remained in custody since reporting at the EFCC's office on Monday, 16 February.

According to the statement, the former governor was initially held by the EFCC until the night of Wednesday, 18 February, when he was transferred to the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Mr Adekeye said that as of 23 February, Mr El-Rufai's lawyers had not received any response from the ICPC to an application for bail submitted on his behalf.

He added that they had also not been shown any remand order authorising his continued detention, despite what he described as the expiration of the 48-hour constitutional window for holding a person without charge.

The aide said the week ahead would be eventful, with at least two court proceedings scheduled in connection with the former governor.

He disclosed that a hearing in Mr El-Rufai's fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Federal Government, the ICPC, the EFCC and the State Security Service (SSS) has been fixed for 25 February before the FCT High Court. The suit is seeking an order admitting him to bail.

On the same date, Mr El-Rufai is also scheduled for arraignment on charges filed by the SSS, which the statement described as "widely publicised."

The statement further revealed that Mr El-Rufai has approached a Federal High Court to challenge the legality of a search conducted at his Aso Drive residence on 19 February by ICPC officials.

The suit, filed on 23 February, seeks to have the search warrant declared invalid.

The respondents in the case include the ICPC, the Chief Magistrate of the FCT, the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

According to the statement, the former governor is asking the court to declare the warrant invalid on grounds including lack of particularity, material drafting errors, ambiguity in execution parameters, overbreadth and lack of probable cause.

He is also seeking a declaration that the search violated his fundamental human rights and an injunction restraining authorities from using any items recovered during the search in proceedings against him.

Providing a timeline of events, Mr Adekeye said ICPC officials interrogated Mr El-Rufai on 19 and 20 February. An application for bail was submitted following the interrogation on 19 February, but no response has been received, he said.

He also criticised the 19 February search of the former governor's residence, quoting his lawyer, Ubong Akpan, as condemning the operation as unlawful and a clear violation of legal procedures and fundamental rights. The lawyer reportedly described the warrant used for the search as defective.

El-Rufai: From EFCC to ICPC custody

Between 16 and 18 February, Mr El-Rufai was held at the EFCC after voluntarily responding to the agency's invitation.

According to the statement, he was granted administrative bail by the EFCC, with conditions that included providing a serving federal permanent secretary as one of his sureties. His lawyers subsequently applied for a variation of the bail terms.

Despite the grant of administrative bail, he remained in EFCC custody, a development his lawyer reportedly described as unlawful detention without justification.

Mr Adekeye further alleged that Mr El-Rufai's lawyers and family members experienced difficulties in accessing him while in detention. He said one of his wives was prevented from delivering his meal directly to him on the evening of 17 February and was instructed to pass it through a commission official instead.

The statement also claimed that the former governor suffered an episode of nose bleeding overnight while in custody.

On the night of 18 February, he was transferred from EFCC custody to the ICPC, allegedly without being informed of the reason for the transfer or his destination.

The update also referenced an incident on 12 February, when Mr El-Rufai returned to the country.

According to the statement, his passport was seized at the airport during what it described as a failed attempt to arrest him. His lawyers reportedly condemned the seizure as unlawful.

Mr Adekeye said the aborted arrest came as a surprise because, at the time, Mr El-Rufai had already notified the only agency that had invited him that he would attend its office on 16 February.

He added that no formal statement has been issued by any security agency to explain the events at the airport.

The statement also disclosed that on 12 February, the ICPC delivered a letter requesting that Mr El-Rufai report to its office on 13 February.

Through his lawyers, he proposed to honour the invitation on 18 February, citing the short notice and prior commitments, including his scheduled appearance at the EFCC on 16 February.

As legal proceedings commence this week, the former governor's team says it is seeking judicial intervention to secure his release and challenge what it describes as violations of his constitutional rights.

