Nigeria: African Union Sports Council Appoints Siasia As Regional Ambassador

The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) has appointed former eagles coach, Samson Siasia, as its brand ambassador for Region 2 West Africa to drive sports advocacy

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Secretary General of AUSC, Micheal Mustapha said "Siasia being the last coach to bring any laurels or reach any level for this country as well as being owner of an academy, is one of the reasons we appointed him in the first place.

"Going forward, he will be the face of all our activities in Region 2. We have the West Africa Games in Gambia in June and of course he'll be there to probably officially open the event.

"Secondly, we want to see how we can bring all veterans in West Africa to support a common cause wherein all of them can give back to their countries. So we expect Samson to lead his colleagues in the entire region, all 15 countries," he said

In his response, Siasia welcomed his appointment as ambassador, saying " I thank you for giving me this opportunity to be an ambassador of the AUSC.

"Most of you know that I have been out of the system for a while, and this is where I'm starting all over again.

"You know, with the news going out about my appointment, a lot of people who have forgotten about me will come to remember that I'm still alive and kicking," he added.