Nigeria: Residents Praise Bayelsa Govt's Demolition of Notorious Shanty Settlement

THE demolition of a notorious settlement in Yenizue-Gene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, has been commended by residents, who described the government's action as "long overdue."

The settlement, comprising makeshift structures housing petty traders, tricycle operators, and vendors, was reportedly a hub for criminal activities.

In a chat with NDV, Alagoa Morris, Technical Assistant to the Bayelsa State Governor on Environment, explained that the government's action was driven by security concerns.

Morris, a former state secretary of Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, said: "I must commend the state government for the demolition; from a security perspective, you may recall that the current administration led by Senator Douye Diri embarked on demolition exercise early in the prosperity administration.

"Places demolished and reorganised include the erroneously called Tombia Market and Roundabout environment. That environment was notorious for criminal activities. Today, not only has that environment added to improvement in aesthetics; it is relatively safe for all.

"Same thing with markets like those at Opolo and Kpansia; owing to the seriousness of the state government to have orderliness, those places are now wearing a positive look. It is the same thing with Swali Market environment and other such spots in the state capital and environs. Before the demolition this past weekend, a similar exercise happened at the Oxbow Lake environment, after enough notice was issued to occupants of the environment.

"Government has reasons for all these demolition exercises and the most recent is not an exception. Why most members of the public are expressing happiness and commending the government for this most recent action is predicated on security.

"Most members of the public were increasingly expressing worry that such spots were becoming a serious security threat; juxtaposed with the unparalleled insecurity in the country in recent times.

"Some members of the public believed that the environment was harbouring criminals, hard drugs and weapons; all of which, if nothing is done, would pose grave danger to the state.

"It is in the light of the above that members of the public are commending the action of the government; including myself, because human beings and their safety is at the centre or core of environmental rights and related advocacy."

A resident echoed Morris' sentiments, citing concerns over safety and security. "The demolition is long overdue," said Timi-Ikio Enewari. "It was a hub of drug chains, stolen phones, and property exchange depots, promoting criminality in the capital city."

"If the most popular and indigenous Oyoyo market at Ovom that was the economic centre of the state capital at a point in time was demolished for harbouring criminals terrorizing the state, I don't see any reason strangers should be allowed to do even worse in our land," Enewari added.

However, an affected resident Haruna Abass lamented the loss of affordable housing, saying they were notified of the demolition but chose to reside there due to cheap rent.