Nigeria: FCTA Suspends Enforcement of Drivers, Riders' Permit Levy

The Transportation Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has suspended the enforcement of its Drivers and Riders Permit Levy pending further engagement with relevant stakeholders.

The Mandate Secretary, Dr. Chinedum Elechi, issued the directive in a letter addressed to the Managing Director of First Capital Cargo Ltd, the company contracted to collect the levy.

The decision, according to the letter obtained in Abuja on Monday, followed a meeting held with leaders of dispatch riders on February 19.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Following the meeting with the leaders of the Association of Dispatch Riders in the FCT, and the concerns regarding multiple taxation by various authorities raised during the meeting, you are by this letter directed to suspend the enforcement of collection of the Drivers and Riders Permit Levy, pending further engagement with all relevant stakeholders," the letter stated.

"Please ensure this directive is accorded the needed attention and compliance," the Mandate Secretary added. (NAN)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on February 19, dispatch riders stormed the FCTA Secretariat in Abuja to protest what they described as "multiple taxation."

The riders, appearing in their thousands, appealed to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to intervene and end the perceived extortion. (NAN)

The protesters claimed they already pay an annual levy of N13,000 to the Abuja Municipal, Bwari, and Gwagwalada Area Councils, in addition to the newly introduced N25,000 permit levy by the FCT Transportation Secretariat. They further noted that they pay a N300 fee each time they enter a market in Abuja, totaling a significant financial burden. (NAN)