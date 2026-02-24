Liberia: Guinean National Arrested With Narcotics Worth L$10 Million

Grand Capemount County, February 24, 2026: The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Grand Cape Mount County Detachment has arrested a Guinean national in possession of narcotics valued at over L$10 million in Grand Cape Mount County.

According to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, the suspect was arrested recently at about 6:00 p.m. during a routine search operation at the Bo-Waterside Port of Entry.

In a release, the LDEA identified the suspect as Bubakar Jalloh, 18, a Guinean national and resident of Caldwell, Montserrado County. He was apprehended while en route to Monrovia and was found in possession of 519 packs and five strips of Tapentadol/Tramadol concealed inside a blue, red, and white Toyota minibus bearing license plate number BA-6936.

The seized narcotics, according to the LDEA, have an estimated street value of L$10,390,000, equivalent to approximately US$54,684.

The release states the suspect is currently undergoing investigation and will be formally charged and forwarded to court for illegal possession of narcotics, a non-bailable offense under the amended drug law of the Republic of Liberia.