Liberia: Guinean National Arrested With Narcotics Worth L$10 Million

24 February 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Grand Capemount County, February 24, 2026: The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Grand Cape Mount County Detachment has arrested a Guinean national in possession of narcotics valued at over L$10 million in Grand Cape Mount County.

According to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, the suspect was arrested recently at about 6:00 p.m. during a routine search operation at the Bo-Waterside Port of Entry.

In a release, the LDEA identified the suspect as Bubakar Jalloh, 18, a Guinean national and resident of Caldwell, Montserrado County. He was apprehended while en route to Monrovia and was found in possession of 519 packs and five strips of Tapentadol/Tramadol concealed inside a blue, red, and white Toyota minibus bearing license plate number BA-6936.

The seized narcotics, according to the LDEA, have an estimated street value of L$10,390,000, equivalent to approximately US$54,684.

The release states the suspect is currently undergoing investigation and will be formally charged and forwarded to court for illegal possession of narcotics, a non-bailable offense under the amended drug law of the Republic of Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.