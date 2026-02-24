Nigeria: Security - FG Reinforces Border Security, Reviews Defence Policy

The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to strengthen border security, enhance veterans' welfare and review key defence policy documents to reposition Nigeria's national security architecture for emerging threats.

The Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, stated this while receiving members of the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Enderline Chukwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said Nigeria's security environment remained fluid and increasingly complex, making periodic review of existing defence frameworks imperative.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, foundational documents such as the National Defence Policy (2017) and its Implementation Guidelines (2019) must be updated to reflect evolving realities in both the domestic and global security space.

"Life is dynamic, and our security challenges are not static. Our Armed Forces and institutional frameworks must continuously adapt to stay ahead of emerging threats," he said.

The minister disclosed that the ministry would liaise with relevant authorities, including the Permanent Secretary and other strategic stakeholders, to commence structured engagements toward reviewing critical defence policies and related instruments.

On border security, Musa described effective border management as a central pillar of Nigeria's national security strategy.

He stressed the need for strengthened surveillance systems and improved coordination among relevant agencies to monitor movements across Nigeria's borders.

"It is important that we know who is coming in, who is going out and what is entering our country. Strengthening border control will significantly curb transnational crimes and other forms of insecurity," he said.

The minister also underscored the importance of prioritising the welfare of military veterans, noting that personnel who had served the nation meritoriously deserved sustained post-service care.

He said the ministry was reviewing existing frameworks to enhance healthcare access, welfare benefits and overall support systems for retired personnel, in line with global best practices.

Earlier, the President of AANDEC, retired Rear Adm. Patrick Agholor, commended the minister for his leadership and warm reception.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agholor said the association, comprising senior military officers and strategic-level experts, possessed the capacity to support the Ministry of Defence through research, advisory services and high-level policy engagement.

He appealed for the ministry's support in strengthening AANDEC's operational capacity, including logistics, office infrastructure and the hosting of a forthcoming National Security Summit.

Agholor reaffirmed the association's commitment to collaborating with the ministry to deepen strategic thinking and institutional reforms aimed at addressing Nigeria's evolving security challenges.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Richard Pheelangwa, and other senior officials. (NAN)