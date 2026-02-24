Ghana: Kotoka International Airport Renamed Accra International Airport

THE government has officially reverted the name of Kotoka International Airport to its original name, Accra International Airport.

The facility was originally known as Accra International Airport before its redesignation.

"The government has considered it appropriate to restore the Airport to its former and internationally recognised name.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The change will not affect airport operations, safety standards, or international travel arrangements. Notably, within the records of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the airport code has remained "ACC", a press statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Ministry of Transport has stated.

It noted that implementation of the renaming will involve the systematic update of official documentation, statutory instruments where necessary, airport signage, digital platforms, aviation publications, and related communication materials.

"The general public, stakeholders, and international partners are kindly requested to support and cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

"The Ministry appreciates the continued cooperation of all stakeholders," the statement concluded.

Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Follow the latest videos and updates on the official YouTube channel of Ghanaian Times.

https://www.youtube.com/@ghanaian_times