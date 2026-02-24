Ghana: Final Funeral Rites for Gbese Manye Held

THE final funeral rites of the late Gbese Manye (Queen Mother) of the Gbese Traditional Area and Adonten of the Ga State, Naa Ayikailey Nanoben I, were solemnly observed on Saturday.

Naa Ayikailey Nanoben I, known in private life as Gertrude Tsotsoo Annan, passed on October 6, 2024, at the age of 86.

The traditional burial ceremony, held at the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra, drew Kings and Queen Mothers from across the Ga traditional areas, transforming the historic grounds into a vibrant scene of royal homage and cultural pride.

The air reverberated with the deep rhythms of the 'Obonu' drum, punctuated by the firing of muskets in solemn salute. Tributes owed from children of the late Queen Mother, as well as the Gbese Mantse (Gbese King), Nii Ayi-Bonte II, and Queen Mothers of the Ga State.

A symbolic and stirring moment of the rites was the stately procession of the seven ags of the Ga Mashie clans; Gbese, Abola, Sempe, Ngleshie Alata (James Town), Akangmajen and Otublohum, each representing centuries of shared heritage and identity.

Among the traditional rulers present were the Paramount Chief of Abola, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, and the Odumase Mantse, Nii Acquah III, who stood in for the Paramount Chief of Sempe, Nii Adotey Otintor III. Clad in red traditional garments signifying mourning, the chiefs took turns to pay homage and extend condolences to Nii Ayi-Bonte II.

A sermon was delivered urging traditional leaders and mourners alike to emulate the late Queen Mother's humility, love and kindness, virtues that defined her public and private life.

In a heartfelt tribute, Nii Ayi-Bonte II described Naa Ayikailey Nanoben I as a true daughter of Gbese who embodied the dignity, courage and wisdom of her ancestors.

"As a Queen Mother, you excellently comprehended your sacred customary obligation to protect the lineage, provide tailor-made advice to the stool, and also upheld the enviable customs and tradition of Gbese with firmness and utmost humility," he stated.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

