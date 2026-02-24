Nigeria: 9 Die in Niger, Lagos Road Crashes

24 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote, Minnaeugene Agha

Nine people lost their lives and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Niger and Lagos states on Monday.

In Niger State, five travellers were confirmed dead, while 20 others sustained severe injuries in a crash along the Lapai-Agaie Road. In Lagos, four persons, including a traffic officer, were killed in a fatal accident in the Badagry area.

Niger

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Niger crash occurred in the early hours of Monday at Nami village in Agaie Local Government Area. It involved a trailer conveying about 600 bags of soybeans and 27 passengers. The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Kano to Lagos.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control due to the deplorable condition of the road, veered off the highway and crashed. The injured victims were evacuated to the General Hospital in Lapai for treatment.

The Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Aishat Sa'ad, confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and involved a DAF trailer carrying 27 male passengers.

Five of the passengers died, while 20 others sustained varying degrees of injuries. She also confirmed that the vehicle was en route from Kano to Lagos.

Lagos

In Lagos, four persons, including a traffic officer, were killed when a truck rammed into the Badagry roundabout's garden fence.

The deceased officer was on duty at the time of the incident. A commercial motorcyclist and his two passengers were also killed.

Witnesses said the truck suffered brake failure inward Seme before crashing.

The driver reportedly blared his horn and signalled other road users to keep away in an attempt to avoid a collision. He then rammed into the roundabout's fence in a bid to slow the vehicle, but the truck ploughed into the motorcycle and struck the traffic officer.

Emergency responders and security officials later cleared the wreckage as motorists battled gridlock. Residents have since called for stricter enforcement of safety standards for heavy-duty trucks.

The Director of Public Enlightenment at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, did not respond to calls or messages as of press time.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.