Nigeria: 9 Die in Niger, Lagos Road Crashes

Nine people lost their lives and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Niger and Lagos states on Monday.

In Niger State, five travellers were confirmed dead, while 20 others sustained severe injuries in a crash along the Lapai-Agaie Road. In Lagos, four persons, including a traffic officer, were killed in a fatal accident in the Badagry area.

Niger

The Niger crash occurred in the early hours of Monday at Nami village in Agaie Local Government Area. It involved a trailer conveying about 600 bags of soybeans and 27 passengers. The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Kano to Lagos.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control due to the deplorable condition of the road, veered off the highway and crashed. The injured victims were evacuated to the General Hospital in Lapai for treatment.

The Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Aishat Sa'ad, confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and involved a DAF trailer carrying 27 male passengers.

Five of the passengers died, while 20 others sustained varying degrees of injuries. She also confirmed that the vehicle was en route from Kano to Lagos.

Lagos

In Lagos, four persons, including a traffic officer, were killed when a truck rammed into the Badagry roundabout's garden fence.

The deceased officer was on duty at the time of the incident. A commercial motorcyclist and his two passengers were also killed.

Witnesses said the truck suffered brake failure inward Seme before crashing.

The driver reportedly blared his horn and signalled other road users to keep away in an attempt to avoid a collision. He then rammed into the roundabout's fence in a bid to slow the vehicle, but the truck ploughed into the motorcycle and struck the traffic officer.

Emergency responders and security officials later cleared the wreckage as motorists battled gridlock. Residents have since called for stricter enforcement of safety standards for heavy-duty trucks.

The Director of Public Enlightenment at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, did not respond to calls or messages as of press time.