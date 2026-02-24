Nigeria: Borno Police Command Loses 2 Acps in 2 Days

24 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Borno State Police Command is mourning the loss of two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) who died barely 24 hours apart.

In a statement issued on Monday, the command's spokesperson, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said the officers died between February 20 and 21, 2026.

"The command lost ACP Danjuma Muhammed (AC X-Squad), who passed away on 20/02/2026 following a protracted illness, and ACP Abubakar A. Balteh, who died in a fatal motor accident on 21/02/2026," he said.

Daso added that a tribute was observed during Monday's briefing attended by members of the management team, Heads of Departments (HODs) and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Maiduguri.

