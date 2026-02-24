Nigeria: NPFL Debutant, Suleiman Dauda, Draws Praises From Coach Mbwas

24 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Abdullahi

Teen sensation, Suleiman Dauda, who made his Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) debut for Nasarawa United in Sunday's 1-0 home victory over Bendel Insurance has earned praises from coach Mangut Mbwas, who described him as one for the future.

Although playing his first NPFL match, young Dauda, a product of Nasarawa State Governor's Cup, showed no nerves as he didn't only create a penalty for his team but showed glimpses of a future star.

It will be recalled that after the slim 0-1 loss at Katsina United, Nasarawa United returned home to edge Insurance on MatchDay 27 to move to third position with 44 points, one less than table toppers Ikorodu City.

John Joshua scored the decisive goal in the 41st minute, giving United the lead they held onto until the final whistle.

Although Nasarawa United got a chance in the second half added time to extend the lead from the spot, it was wasted by substitute Ngei Oluka-Efor, who failed to hit the target.

"We are not too far from the top of the league table," Mbwas said, adding that every match is crucial and the team will take each game as it comes.

"We have given the people of Nasarawa State lots of hope, and we can't afford to disappoint them," he said, emphasizing the team's determination to finish strong at the end of the season.

