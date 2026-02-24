Nigeria: Gov Otu Bans Scrap-Related Businesses in Cross River

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has banned all activities related to scrap metals in the state for an initial period of six months.

He has further directed the immediate review of all laws, policies, and regulatory frameworks governing scrap-related activities in the state.

In a statement signed on his behalf by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem Charles Ani Esq., Otu said the directive is an urgent interim measure to halt further damage, restore order, and safeguard state and private assets, which have been stolen, disrupted, and vandalised, resulting in economic losses and heightened threats to public safety.

He said it was worrisome that the destruction of public and private infrastructure in the state has become alarming.

"Critical assets, including public utilities, road installations, and essential community facilities, have been deliberately targeted by these hoodlums, resulting in service disruptions," the statement added.

The statement further disclosed that investigations and security reports have established a direct nexus between these destructive acts and the activities of scrap dealers, scavengers, and their agents operating within the state.

"This suspension applies comprehensively to all forms of scrap dealing, including but not limited to trading, scavenging, transportation, and any related operations within, into, or out of the state.

"Any individual, group, or entity found in violation of this directive shall be dealt with in accordance with the law and shall face the full force of legal sanctions. All law enforcement bodies and relevant security agencies are hereby mandated to ensure strict compliance and enforcement without exception," he said.