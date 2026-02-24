Nigeria: Unilever Nigeria, Unicef Equip 900,000 With Employability Skills

Unilever Nigeria Plc, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has impacted over 900,000 young Nigerians with employability, digital, and entrepreneurial skills needed to succeed in work through The Future-X Unilever Campus Ambassadors Programme (FUCAP).

Speaking at a press conference, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, described FUCAP as a proven partnership model that blends government leadership, UNICEF's global development expertise, and Unilever's purpose-led ambition to brighten everyday life for all.

Adeniyi noted that combining digital learning with on-campus engagement has been central to the program's reach, with over 85,000 students impacted through 30 physical career seminars delivered across universities and polytechnics by trained Unilever Future Career Ambassadors (FUCAs) and partner institutions.

He underscored the programme's strong alignment with Unilever's core sustainability priority for improving livelihoods, an impact area that directly contributes to several UN Sustainable Development Goals by equipping young people with the skills and opportunities that enable them to thrive.

"At Unilever Nigeria, we recognise that young people are at the heart of the country's future and economic transformation. Through our partnership with UNICEF on FUCAP, we are deliberately investing in scalable platforms that equip young Nigerians with practical, future-fit skills and expose them to real opportunities to learn, grow, and transition confidently from learning to earning. This enables us to deliver long-term value to youth, partners, and society while staying true to Unilever's purpose of Brightening Everyday Life for All," he said.

The Chief of UNICEF, Lagos Office/Lead, Generation Unlimited Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, stated that "UNICEF, in partnership with Unilever, remains committed to empowering young Nigerians through the FUCAP initiative.

"Over the last two and a half years, the programme has focused on equipping young people with entrepreneurship skills, digital capabilities, and career guidance. FUCAP, now active in 20 universities, bridges the gap between academia and industry by bringing practical, real-world knowledge directly to students and creating clear pathways into employment. Through this partnership, we are strengthening an ecosystem that enables young people to transition confidently from learning to earning," she said.