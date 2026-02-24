Nigeria: FCT Polls - APGA Candidate Accepts Amac Result, Says Won't Challenge APC Win

The chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the February 21 Abuja Municipal Area Council election, Mr Eze Chukwu, says he will not challenge the victory of the All Progressives Congress.

Chukwu stated this in a congratulatory message to APC candidate Christopher Maikalangu, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Chukwu said he would not contest the outcome "for any reason whatsoever", noting that elections are about service, not personal ambition.

He described the poll as peaceful and orderly, adding that the safety recorded during the campaign and election day was "a victory for democracy".

Chukwu said although APGA did not win, elections remained a means to serve the people, and service could not be forced.

The APGA National Youth Leader, who also chairs the Forum of National Youth Leaders of All Political Parties in Nigeria (FNYLPPN), urged aggrieved persons to seek redress only through lawful means.

He pledged support for initiatives that would ensure the success of the incoming administration.

He congratulated Maikalangu and urged him to be magnanimous in victory by governing with humility and inclusiveness.

According to him, AMAC belongs to all residents, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations, and the new administration should reflect fairness, unity and commitment to the common good.

Chukwu thanked his supporters for what he described as a principled and disciplined campaign, adding that elections were contests of ideas, while character was defined by conduct throughout the process.

He called on citizens to remain actively involved in democracy, stressing that national development required participation, not apathy.

Chukwu reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment, good governance and community development, noting that service to society was not limited to holding public office.

He commended AMAC residents for their peaceful conduct during the election and prayed for the council's continued progress. (NAN)