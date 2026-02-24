Nigeria: FCT Polls - APGA Candidate Accepts Amac Result, Says Won't Challenge APC Win

24 February 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the February 21 Abuja Municipal Area Council election, Mr Eze Chukwu, says he will not challenge the victory of the All Progressives Congress.

Chukwu stated this in a congratulatory message to APC candidate Christopher Maikalangu, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Chukwu said he would not contest the outcome "for any reason whatsoever", noting that elections are about service, not personal ambition.

He described the poll as peaceful and orderly, adding that the safety recorded during the campaign and election day was "a victory for democracy".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Chukwu said although APGA did not win, elections remained a means to serve the people, and service could not be forced.

The APGA National Youth Leader, who also chairs the Forum of National Youth Leaders of All Political Parties in Nigeria (FNYLPPN), urged aggrieved persons to seek redress only through lawful means.

He pledged support for initiatives that would ensure the success of the incoming administration.

He congratulated Maikalangu and urged him to be magnanimous in victory by governing with humility and inclusiveness.

According to him, AMAC belongs to all residents, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations, and the new administration should reflect fairness, unity and commitment to the common good.

Chukwu thanked his supporters for what he described as a principled and disciplined campaign, adding that elections were contests of ideas, while character was defined by conduct throughout the process.

He called on citizens to remain actively involved in democracy, stressing that national development required participation, not apathy.

Chukwu reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment, good governance and community development, noting that service to society was not limited to holding public office.

He commended AMAC residents for their peaceful conduct during the election and prayed for the council's continued progress. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.