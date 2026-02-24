Monrovia — In a statement posted on his social media page, Koijee claimed that a proposed amendment to Title 2 of Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law is being used as a political tool to target the former president.

Koijee described the proposed amendment -- reportedly introduced under the banner of anti-corruption reform -- as "criminal and dangerous," alleging that it was submitted to the National Legislature without public transparency.

According to him, the bill seeks to remove meaningful limitation periods and weaken protections against self-incrimination.

He argued that such changes could create opportunities for political persecution and grant excessive discretionary powers to prosecutors. "This is no reform," Koijee asserted, adding that the legislation could destabilize the country if enacted in its current form.

The CDC Secretary General further alleged that the intent of the proposed amendment is to frame and indict former President Weah in order to block his potential candidacy in 2029.

He accused the current administration of pursuing a politically motivated agenda designed to undermine opposition leadership.

Koijee warned that concentrating prosecutorial authority without sufficient safeguards could erode democratic protections, particularly in what he described as a fragile democratic environment.

Placing his comments on public record, Koijee called on Liberians to remain vigilant and to examine the proposed bill carefully.

He maintained that the legislation poses a threat to democratic stability and civil liberties if not properly scrutinized.

He urged citizens to safeguard the country's peace and democratic gains, emphasizing what he described as the need to prevent the politicization of the justice system.

As of press time, there has been no official response from the government regarding the allegations raised by the CDC official.