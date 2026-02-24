Nigeria: 'Christian Genocide' Claims - U.S. Congress Submits Nigeria Report, Recommends Sanctions

The United States House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs have formally submitted to the White House a comprehensive report detailing findings and recommendations on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The report, presented on Monday, outlines proposed measures to address religious violence, impose accountability, and strengthen security cooperation between the United States and Nigeria.

Congressman Riley Moore confirmed the submission in a post on his X handle, stating that the document contains "concrete actions to end the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and counter growing extremist violence in the region."

The investigation followed President Donald Trump's decision to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and his directive mandating Moore and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole to lead a detailed congressional probe into the situation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Moore, the report was the product of months of investigation, including hearings with expert witnesses, consultations with religious leaders, a roundtable session, and two bipartisan fact-finding visits to Nigeria. During one of the visits, the delegation toured Internally Displaced Persons camps in Benue State, met victims of terrorism, and held discussions with senior Nigerian officials, including the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Moore said the investigative team now has a clearer understanding of the security threats in Nigeria and the challenges facing Christian communities.

The report recommends the establishment of a bilateral US-Nigeria security agreement aimed at protecting vulnerable Christian communities and dismantling jihadist networks. It also proposes withholding certain US funds pending demonstrable action by the Nigerian government to curb violence.

Other recommendations include imposing sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals and groups allegedly responsible for religious persecution, providing technical support to address violence attributed to armed Fulani militias, demanding the repeal of Sharia and blasphemy laws, and working with international partners such as France, Hungary and the United Kingdom.

Moore urged the Nigerian government to seize the opportunity to strengthen its relationship with the United States, describing such cooperation as being in the interest of both countries.

He also thanked President Trump for redesignating Nigeria as a CPC and expressed appreciation to House leaders, including Chairman Tom Cole, Vice Chair Mario Diaz-Balart, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast and Congressman Chris Smith, for their roles in delivering the report.