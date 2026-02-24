Nigeria: NAFDAC Seals 18 Warehouses in Niger, As NSCDC Warns Against Destruction of Public Infrastructure

Minna — National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) sealed 18 warehouses in Bida and Minna in Niger State.

But the sealed warehouses were discovered to have been reopened "illegally" on Monday.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state also warned against the deliberate destruction of public infrastructure.

NAFDAC officials first sealed the warehouse located in Bida on Saturday before carrying out a similar exercise in Minna the next day.

The building in Bida was said to be housing expired consumables dangerous for human consumption.

The goods in the warehouse were valued at over N100 million and included beverages, expired dairy milk, candies, bottled water and pasta.

After the Bida exercise, NAFDAC officials moved to Minna, where they carried out the same exercise.

However, as at Monday, it was gathered that the Bida warehouse had been reopened for business without the approval of NAFDAC or the expired items cleared from the store.

State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr. James Kigbu, confirmed the sealing of the warehouses, but denied that the outpost in Bida had been reopened.

According to Kigbu, "We closed the warehouse in Minna so that the owner will come out. The Minna office is closed, the Bida office has not been reopened."

He advised consumers to report any suspicious activities or products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Meanwhile, NSCDC warned against wilful destruction of public infrastructure in the state.

State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, said in Minna that the office of National Security Adviser had directed that steps be taken to stop persistent destruction of fibre-optic cables and other telecommunications facilities during road construction and civil engineering activities across the state and the country.

Aniviye expressed concern over the growing incidents of damage--both accidental and negligent--to underground telecommunications infrastructure, particularly fibre-optic cables.

He stated that such disruptions had far-reaching implications for national security, economic activities, digital connectivity, and public communication systems in Niger State.

He made the remarks while exchanging views with Niger State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Kabiru Abbass.