Nigeria: Military Commander Escapes Lakurawa Terrorists' Ambush Unscathed in North West

Abuja — The Commander Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Bemgha Koughna, has escaped unscathed after his convoy came under an ambush by suspected Lakurawa Terrorist Group (LTG) near Mayama Hill in Kebbi State.

Demonstrating remarkable leadership and tactical skill, during the daring encounter, the commander, who also doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Nigerian Army, successfully foiled the attack, ensuring the safety of his troops while neutralising several insurgents.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the spokesperson for Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma, the attack occurred while the convoy was en route to visit frontline troops deployed in the state.

"As the convoy moved through the volatile forested terrain, it came under sudden and heavy fire from armed terrorists.

"Demonstrating exceptional leadership and tactical skill, Major General Koughna and his troops responded decisively, neutralising five terrorists and repelling the ambush.

"The operation not only ensured the safety of the convoy but also disrupted the insurgents' plans, sending a strong deterrent message to terrorist groups terrorising communities in the area.

"Following the counter-ambush, troops conducted a thorough sweep of the site, recovering a substantial cache of weapons and intelligence materials," the spokesperson said.

He revealed that items seized from the terrorists included one OJC gun, one PKT gun, two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, a bandolier of PKT ammunition, several rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, a camel bag containing N840,000, two mobile phones, and five motorcycles.

"The successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army to protecting civilians and eliminating terrorist threats across the North-West region," he concluded.