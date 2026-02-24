Nigeria Validates 7th Biodiversity Report, Signals Renewed Push Toward 2030 Global Targets

Abuja — Nigeria has taken a decisive step to reinforce its environmental commitments, with the validation of its Seventh National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity at a high-level workshop in Abuja on Monday.

The validation workshop, brought together government officials, environmental experts, civil society actors, researchers, development partners, and community representatives to review and endorse the country's latest biodiversity performance assessment.

Director of Forestry, Hajiya Halima Bawa-Bwari, said the exercise was a defining moment for Nigeria's environmental governance.

Bawa-Bwari said the national report went far beyond a routine international obligation.

According to her, the document serves as a critical reflection of Nigeria's achievements, gaps, and future priorities in conserving its vast biological wealth.

Bawa-Bwari stated, "The National Report is not just a statutory submission. It is a mirror of our collective journey -- our progress, our challenges and our aspirations in protecting the natural heritage entrusted to us."

She emphasised that biodiversity underpins food security, climate resilience, economic livelihoods and cultural identity across the country.

Bawa-Bwari warned that accelerating ecosystem degradation, habitat loss, and climate pressures demanded coordinated and urgent action.

Bawa- Bwari, who was represented by Ahmed Labaran, Assistant Director, Forestry, commended the contributions of ministries, research institutions, civil society organisations, local communities, and development partners in shaping the draft report.

She said biodiversity conservation required sustained collaboration, innovation and inclusivity.

Participants were urged to ensure that the final document aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which set ambitious targets for halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030.

"Our deliberations must strengthen national resolve, integrate biodiversity into development planning, and mobilize the financial and technical resources required for implementation," she said, calling for integrity and professionalism in validating the report.

Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, in his remarks, described the Seventh National Report as coming at a pivotal time for global and domestic biodiversity action.

Lawal stressed that Nigeria's revised National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) remained the country's principal roadmap for translating global environmental commitments into measurable national outcomes.

The minister, who was represented by Deputy Director, Forestry, Tijani Ahmed, said the validation process must guarantee that the report was evidence-based, comprehensive, and reflective of realities on the ground.

"The report must not end as an international filing exercise," the minister stated. "Its findings should inform policy coordination and decisions, guide resource mobilisation, and strengthen accountability in implementing the NBSAP."

He reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, calling for stronger inter-agency coordination, sustainable financing mechanisms, improved environmental data systems and the meaningful participation of sub-national governments, indigenous communities, women, youth and the private sector.

Stakeholders at the workshop expressed optimism that the finalised report will not only highlight Nigeria's progress but also chart a renewed and ambitious path towards achieving the 2030 biodiversity targets.

With the validation concluded, Nigeria signalled its intent to remain actively engaged in global biodiversity governance while strengthening domestic efforts to safeguard ecosystems critical to national development and future generations.