Nigeria: Ex-Senator Lists Role in Resource Control Struggle, Warns Against Akwa Ibom Losing Oil Wells

Mr Akpanudoedehe revisited the 76 oil wells controversy, accusing a federal committee of compromise, warning Governor Eno against losing the wells.

A former senator and 2023 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Akwa Ibom State, John Akpanudoedehe, has again criticised the Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno's handling of the lingering controversy over Akwa Ibom's 76 oil wells, warning that losing the asset would betray years of sacrifice by past leaders and the people of the state.

In a video posted on Facebook on Monday, Mr Akpanudoedehe said the fight over the oil wells was part of a broader historic struggle for resource control in the Niger Delta, crediting past leaders for laying the foundation for Akwa Ibom's oil wealth.

He listed former Governor of the defunct South-Eastern State, Udoakaha Esuene; former Chief of Air Staff, Nsikak Eduok; first civilian governor of Akwa Ibom, Akpan Isemin, and former Governor Victor Attah among those who played critical roles in the wealth accruing to the state.

"Mr Attah championed it. He carried it upon his head. It was as if the whole of the Niger Delta had left it to him. He carried it as a personal struggle on behalf of the Niger Delta. He fought so hard day and night; he sleeps with it, no doubt about it," he said.

He also credited former federal lawmakers for their collective efforts. "I also have to thank my colleagues, who were senators with me; Udo Udoma, Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, and the rest... Akwa Ibom was in despair; it barely had money to pay salaries. It was that difficult."

Claims personal contribution

Mr Akpanudoedehe, who recently defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), narrated how he facilitated key meetings with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on resource control and the oil wells dispute.

"That is the forum that achieved..., that the president promised to send a bill to the National Assembly for a political solution," he said, adding that the same engagement led to approval for the construction of the once-dangerous Ibagwa Bridge along Abak-Ikot Abasi Road.

"It was a death trap then; the president approved its construction. That's what we did. This is true, and those who are still alive can testify to it."

Mr Akpanudoedehe further said he facilitated discussions between the then permanent secretary in Akwa Ibom Ministry of Finance, Umana Okon Umana, and Mr Obasanjo over the disputed wells.

"That is my personal achievement. What I did for us to have these 76 oil wells... I came out to advise, let this not be taken away from us because of previous sacrifice."

His latest remarks came about a week after he warned Governor Eno that the people of Akwa Ibom would not forgive him if he lost the oil wells to Cross River State.

Eno insists oil wells are secure

Governor Eno has repeatedly dismissed fears that Akwa Ibom could lose the 76 oil wells, insisting the state's ownership is protected by Supreme Court rulings.

"There are two Supreme Court judgements that give Akwa Ibom State the right to those oil wells... This is not about sentiments," the governor said previously, urging residents to remain calm.

The state government has also rejected suggestions that any oil wells had been ceded to Cross River, describing such claims as speculative.

Political timing raises questions

Although Mr Akpanudoedehe, a former senator for Akwa Ibom North-East (1999-2003), insisted his intervention was not politically motivated, observers say the timing of his renewed campaign around the emotionally charged oil wells issue may be linked to his ambition to contest the 2027 Akwa Ibom governorship under the ADC platform.

"You may see me as an opposition person, but I have the interest of the Akwa Ibom people at heart," the former senator had said.

Background to the oil well dispute

The disagreement over the 76 oil wells stems from interpretations of the maritime boundary following the 2002 International Court of Justice ruling on the Bakassi Peninsula. While Akwa Ibom relies on subsequent Supreme Court judgements affirming its claim, tensions with neighbouring Cross River have persisted.

With political stakes rising and public emotions tied to oil revenue and economic survival, the controversy continues to shape discourse in Akwa Ibom as the 2027 general elections gradually approach.