Nigeria: Plateau Killing - Governor Mutfwang Directs Operatives to Go After Perpetrators

As palpable tension grips Jos

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has directed security agencies to immediately intensify operations and go after the perpetrators of Sunday night's deadly attack on the Ratatis community in Dorowa Babuje, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of innocent rural dwellers.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday at about 7:27 p.m., targeted residents at a relaxation spot, leaving at least nine people dead and several others injured.

The death toll in related coordinated attacks across nearby areas, including Jol in Riyom LGA, rose to around 10 as more bodies were recovered on Monday.

Gov. Mutfwang, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Joyce Ramnap, described the incident as a setback amid recent gains in peace through dialogue and community engagement.

The governor condemned the "barbaric and senseless" killings in strong terms and ordered security forces to bolster presence in the affected and surrounding communities to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

"A joint search and rescue team involving security operatives and government officials has been deployed to assist victims, account for missing persons, and stabilise the area."

"Injured survivors are receiving treatment at nearby health facilities, with the state monitoring their progress closely," the statement reads.

Governor Mutfwang expressed deep condolences to bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of the wounded.

Residents have been urged to stay calm, remain vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by sharing credible information to aid investigations.

Gov. Mutfwang reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, promising additional proactive steps to prevent further breaches and sustain relative peace across the state.

Meanwhile, tension gripped Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Tuesday morning as many shops and businesses remained shut in parts of the metropolis following a series of deadly gunmen attacks in nearby rural communities over the weekend.

Residents and traders in areas such as Gangare, Zololo Junction, Gadan Bako, and Katako expressed fears of reprisals and escalating violence forcing them to stay at home.

Our correspondent gathered that only a few shops were open in the city centre.

Alhaji Kamal Busari, a businessman in Farin Gada, told our correspondent, "I did not open my shop early on Tuesday because of the fear of the unknown."

Jireh Misal, a postgraduate student at the University of Jos, said, "I was meant to have a class at 9 am on Tuesday, but we had to cancel the lecture because of the heightened tension in town."