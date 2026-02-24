Mauritius: Can Mauritius Save Its Credit Rating?

analysis

For a small, open economy, reputational strength is a core asset - but time is running out and decisive steps are needed.

Mauritius has always punched above its weight. As a tiny island with a global footprint, it built its reputation on competence, credibility and clever positioning. But it now appears saddled by economic inertia.

COVID-19 exposed deep structural cracks, and the 2024 election, which many hoped would bring urgency and reform, has delivered a slow, hesitant start. Citizens are growing impatient with the lack of visible progress.

Investor sentiment is also fragile. With Moody's placing the country on negative watch and a looming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review in 2027, can Mauritius save its investment-grade credit rating?

Despite a strong mandate and initial public goodwill, the new administration has not helped itself. After the familiar practice of blaming predecessors, a damaging period of prolonged administrative limbo followed. Key parastatal appointments were delayed, institutions lacked direction, and policy signals were vague.

Businesses have paused investment decisions and public frustration has risen. Even before COVID-19, Mauritius was wrestling with several slow-burn challenges: an ageing population threatening the labour pool, a bloated welfare system, creeping bureaucratisation and a financial services sector facing existential questions.

These pressures were softened by buoyant tourism numbers, a booming real estate sector and a population kept content through fiscal largesse. But the pandemic shattered that equilibrium. Tourism, the country's primary foreign-exchange earner, collapsed, leading to an economic contraction of over 11%. Rather than allowing the rupee to adjust meaningfully, authorities leaned heavily on reserves to defend stability.

Without a natural surplus generator, the state reverted to familiar levers: reviving tourism, attracting property-linked inflows and maintaining social transfers. The economy stabilised - but at a cost. When the new government assumed office in 2024 and fiscal realities began to bite (with successive budget deficits of above 9% in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 fiscal years), underlying vulnerabilities were exposed.

Shortages in labour, foreign exchange and energy now dominate the national conversation.

The labour market, once a source of strength, is now strained by a shrinking domestic workforce, declining productivity and a steady outflow of young Mauritians who no longer see compelling opportunities at home. The country has become increasingly dependent on foreign workers, yet the process of bringing them in remains slow, cumbersome and out of sync with economic needs.

The foreign exchange market tells a similar story. What began as a pandemic-induced shortage has evolved into a structural imbalance marked by hoarding, offshore sourcing and the emergence of a parallel market. Confidence in the rupee has weakened, and central bank instability hasn't helped.

The Bank of Mauritius intervenes, but largely to smooth volatility rather than restore equilibrium. Hoteliers - historically the biggest foreign currency converters - are holding back, and individuals convert only when necessary. Authorities must either allow the currency to adjust more freely or intervene more aggressively. Both are politically risky.

Utilities, meanwhile, are increasingly problematic, with water and electricity shortages more frequent. In mid-2025 the government said a notable boost to domestic energy supply would be necessary to avoid scheduled cuts in 2026.

Climate change is intensifying the strain, with more forceful cyclones arriving from unusual directions. Desalination is being explored, but Mauritius lacks a coherent long-term strategy to secure its energy and water future. Energy security is core to the island economy's competitiveness.

All this forms the backdrop to the credit rating debate. Some say a downgrade would be manageable, since most debt is domestically held, and that Mauritius wouldn't be alone in Africa in losing its investment-grade status. But this misses the essence of the Mauritian story. For a small, open economy, reputational strength, connectivity, strong institutions and security are core strategic assets and comparative advantages.

The FATF greylisting episode has already dented confidence and a series of corruption scandals have eroded trust. The recent Tiger Global case has unsettled the offshore sector and prompted renewed scrutiny of Mauritius' value proposition as an international financial centre.

The United States recently warned citizens travelling to Mauritius against crime - a worrying signal for a tourism-dependent economy. A worsening drug problem and rising public anxiety around crime have further strained perceptions of safety.

Coupled with an increasingly haphazard tax policy, marked by abrupt hikes and unclear rules, foreign financial institutions are beginning to question whether the jurisdiction still offers the advantages it once did. The issue is not the downgrade itself, but the reasons behind it.

For decades, the formula was clear: tourism, a credible international financial centre and an investment-grade rating underpinned by sound governance. That model is now under strain.

Yet not everything is doom and gloom. Pension reform, though politically costly, represents a meaningful step towards long-term fiscal sustainability. Tourism remains resilient, even in the low season, though similar jurisdictions outstripped growth in 2025, and the product needs refreshing to remain competitive.

Vision 2050 is an attempt to build a new national consensus. And the Chagos settlement could be transformative, providing fiscal breathing room through an annual £165 million payout in the first three years and boosting GDP.

But more is needed. First, connectivity must be a strategic priority - both maritime and air. Port infrastructure requires upgrading, and air access must become more competitive and reliable. An island economy cannot prosper if the movement of goods, capital and talent is constrained.

Second, critical utilities - particularly power and water - must be more secure and efficiently managed. This is fundamental to investor confidence and operational credibility. Third, labour policy needs clarity and speed, especially regarding foreign and specialised talent. Predictable, efficient work permit systems are essential to remain competitive.

Above all, institutional trust and fiscal discipline must be restored. Policy consistency, regulatory credibility and stable tax frameworks were once core strengths. Rebuilding that confidence is vital.

A downgrade can be avoided - but only if fiscal consolidation continues, growth accelerates, and decisive steps are taken to restore confidence. The wake-up call has sounded. Will Mauritius answer it in time?

Ronak Gopaldas, ISS Consultant and Signal Risk Director