Namibia: Itula Accuses President of 'Lying' About Family's Oil Involvement

24 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) president Panduleni Itula has accused president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of lying to the public when saying her family has no hand in the oil industry.

Itula made these remarks on Tuesday at a press conference in Windhoek.

This comes after allegations earlier this month that the president's family is moving to strategically control the oil sector.

However, Nandi-Ndaitwah has refuted this, saying: "My children have no interests, direct or indirect, in the oil and gas sector."

Itula claimed her statement is false, saying the president's son, Nande Ndaitwah, is allegedly the chief executive and co-founder of a company called Tradeport Namibia (Pty) Ltd.

He pointed to the company's website, tradeportnam.com, as confirmation.

According to Itula, the site lists "bonded diesel" as a core commodity and identifies "fuel imports and wholesale distribution" as one of its principal business lines.

"Either the president did not know what her son's company does, or the president knew and chose to mislead the nation. Neither answer is acceptable for a head of state," Itula said.

Itula said the IPC opposes the petroleum amendment bill in its entirety.

"No president with these conflicts of interest should hold licensing authority over the oil sector. We call on all members of parliament, including those within Swapo, to reject this bill," he added.

