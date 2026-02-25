Namibia: President Challenges Itula to Prove Her Oil Involvement

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.
25 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Presidency says president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and her sons are not involved in the oil sector.

This is contained in a statement released on Tuesday evening by the Presidency in response to allegations made by Independent Patriots for Change president Panduleni Itula at a press briefing in Windhoek.

Itula said the president's previous statement made on 3 February, in which she denied being directly or indirectly involved in the oil sector, is misleading.

He also alleged that the president's son's are involved in the oil and gas sector.

"The Presidency states unequivocally that the president and her children hold no ownership, beneficial interest, or stake in the oil and gas industry," the statement reads.

In light of the seriousness of the allegations made, the Presidency has called on Itula to provide credible and verifiable evidence, supported by a clear documentary paper trail, to substantiate his claims.

The Presidency said it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and responsible public discourse on matters of national importance.

