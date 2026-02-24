Nigeria: U.S. Lawmaker Moore Presents Report On Nigerian Christians Persecution to White House

Key recommendations, including a bilateral US Nigeria security agreement, targeted sanctions, and conditional funding, have been put forward by US Congressman Riley M. Moore as part of a comprehensive report aimed at ending the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Moore presented the official report to the White House on Monday alongside members of the US House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs, following Nigeria's redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by President Donald Trump on October 31, 2025.

In a statement posted on his X handle after the meeting, Moore said the report outlined "concrete steps to impose accountability measures, counter radical Islamic terrorism, and work in coordination and cooperation with the Nigerian government to bring security to all the people of Nigeria."

The report recommended establishing a bilateral security framework between the United States and Nigeria to protect vulnerable Christian communities and dismantle jihadist networks. Other proposals included withholding certain US funds pending measurable action by Nigerian authorities, imposing sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals linked to religious persecution, and providing technical assistance to curb violence by armed Fulani militias. It also called for the repeal of Sharia and blasphemy laws and enhanced collaboration with international partners such as France, Hungary, and the United Kingdom.

Moore said the investigation was ordered by President Trump, who asked him and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole to lead a comprehensive review of security and religious freedom concerns in Nigeria.

"Since President Trump redesignated Nigeria as a CPC and tasked me to lead a Congressional investigation, I have worked diligently with my colleagues to produce the report we presented today," Moore said, thanking lawmakers including Mario Diaz-Balart, Brian Mast, and Chris Smith for their roles.

According to the congressman, the report was the outcome of months of work, including a bipartisan fact-finding visit to Nigeria, congressional hearings with expert witnesses, consultations with religious leaders, meetings with internally displaced persons, and engagements with senior Nigerian government officials.

"I travelled on a bipartisan delegation to Nigeria and saw with my own eyes the horrific atrocities Christians face, and the instability the Nigerian government must combat," Moore said. "Through Congressional hearings, expert testimony, and direct engagement on the ground, we have provided a clear picture of the threat environment in Nigeria."

He urged Nigerian authorities to seize the moment to strengthen ties with Washington. "Our brothers and sisters in Christ have suffered in silence for too long. The world is now watching, and I urge the Nigerian government to take the opportunity to deepen and strengthen its relationship with the United States," Moore said.

He added that addressing the security crisis and ending violence against Christians was in the interest of both countries, stressing, "Together, we must address these pressing security challenges and bring an end to violence against Christians."