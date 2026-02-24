Uganda: Uncertainty As Besigye, Lutale Return to Court On Treason Charges

Veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye and his co-accused Hajj Obed Lutale are expected to return to court today, February 24, 2026, to face treason charges, a month after the case was adjourned.

The matter was last adjourned on January 21 after the Uganda Prisons Service failed to produce the accused persons in court.

The adjournment followed days of conflicting reports regarding Besigye's health, after prisons authorities dismissed claims that he was unwell.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the time, the presiding judge informed court that he had received a letter from the Deputy Registrar of the High Court Criminal Division requesting that Besigye be presented via Zoom.

The proposal was rejected by defence lawyers, who insisted on a physical appearance.

Since then, reports of Besigye's deteriorating health have intensified. The Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, who recently visited political detainees, stated that he was not allowed to see Besigye and claimed the former presidential candidate had reportedly lost his voice.

Days earlier, Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi said Besigye was suffering from diarrhoea but did not indicate that his condition was life-threatening.

Besigye's wife, Winnie Byanyima, has continued to express concern about her husband's wellbeing. On Monday, she organised prayers at Rubaga Cathedral to pray for his recovery, but the prayers were postponed amid claims that the move followed directives from higher authorities. There has been no official confirmation of the reason for the postponement.

With persistent reports of ill health, it remains unclear whether Besigye will appear in court physically or through virtual means.

Court proceedings were expected to begin at 9am. However, by 11:45am, only defence lawyers and supporters of Dr Besigye were present in the courtroom.

The Director of Public Prosecutions and the presiding judge had not yet taken their seats by late morning.

The case continues to draw significant public and political attention, with supporters closely monitoring developments both inside and outside the courtroom.