Kenya: Karua, Besigye's Wife Protest Trial Delay As Opposition Leader's Health Declines

Nairobi — Senior counsel Martha Karua and Winnie Byanyima, wife of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, have expressed grave concern over his worsening health amid prolonged incarceration.

Besigye, a former presidential candidate, was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2024 and deported to Uganda, facing charges related to illegal firearm possession and alleged plans to overthrow the government.

More than a year later, his trial has yet to commence, alarming family, supporters, and legal observers.

Speaking during a High Court appearance before Justice Dr. Emmanuel Baguma, Karua described Besigye's health as increasingly fragile.

She urged the court to consider his condition, noting procedural delays, particularly partial evidence disclosure by prosecutors, have stalled the scheduling of a trial date.

"It has been 465 days since Dr. Kizza Besigye was abducted from Nairobi. It is disheartening to see how his health is deteriorating," Karua said.

Declined bail

Besigye's wife, Winnie Byanyima, warned that her husband's condition has worsened after more than a year without trial.

"Dr. Kizza's health has been declining, and he has been held in prison for more than a year with the trial not starting. We have asked for bail; it has been denied," she said.

The High Court's Criminal Division has ordered the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to fully disclose all evidence intended for Besigye's treason trial.

Besigye appeared in court alongside co-accused Obeid Lutale and Captain Denis Oola.

The courtroom was filled with relatives and supporters, highlighting widespread concern over delays and transparency in the judicial process.

"Anyone can see for themselves that he looks frail. He is getting sick so often in prison. We do not know what has changed in that environment, but it is certainly compromising his health," Karua added.

This case underscores broader concerns about political imprisonment, human rights, and judicial delays in Uganda, drawing attention from regional observers and advocates for democratic freedoms.