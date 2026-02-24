Nigeria: Iwobi On Target As Fulham End Three-Match Losing Streak

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, scored a goal and also provided an assist as Fulham ended a three-match Premier League losing run with victory at Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

The goal was Iwobi's first since returning from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where Nigeria finished with the bronze. It was also his second of the season. He also now have two assists in the Premiership.

Iwobi delivered a perfect 54th-minute corner into the penalty area for Raul Jimenez to head into for Fulham to break the deadlock.

Seven minutes later Fulham were awarded a penalty when referee Craig Pawson was sent to the pitchside monitor and adjudged Brian Brobbey pulled on Calvin Bassey's shirt in the area.

Jimenez made no mistake from the spot, sending Sunderland keeper Robin Roefs the wrong way for his 13th successful penalty out of 13 in the Premier League.

Sunderland replied in the 76th minute when Dan Ballard drove into the area and was bundled to the floor by Ryan Sessegnon to win his side a penalty.

Enzo le Fee found the top corner with his powerful spot-kick to give the hosts hope.

But Fulham completed a league double over Sunderland for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign with a third goal on the counter-attack with five minutes left.

Harry Wilson broke clear and slipped in Iwobi who dinked a calm finish over Roefs for his first strike since December. Iwobi's International teammate, Samuel Chukwueze missed the fixture due to a calf injury.

Fulham's first league win since they beat Brighton 2-1 on 24 January - and first away in the top flight this year - moved them above Sunderland and 10th in the table.