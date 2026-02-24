Nigeria: Ejiro Peters Sees Niger Delta Games Gold As Springboard for Brighter Future

Ejiro Peters, winner of the women's 100m event of the 2nd Niger Delta Games in Benin City on Saturday, has described her performance as a golden moment that will propel her to future glory in the world of athletics.

Peters sprinted to the finish line in 11.58 seconds to win the gold for Delta State while the host state, Edo, took the silver and bronze medal through Praise Tejiri (11.76) and Imoisemeh Victory (11.78) respectively.

Speaking with NDG media after the race, the Team Delta athlete who now has a new Personal Best (PB) after erasing her previous PB of 11.67secs, said she never expected to run so fast.

"I've been praying for this moment. It's really a great moment," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I will say I was not expecting it, actually. But it came and I'm very excited because for me to be competing for my state is a big one for me. I just give all the glory to God.

"I also want to thank my coach, coach Emily Osakwe, for believing in me. Emerging as the best is a great opportunity for me and I am going to build on that for the future," concludes the fastest woman of the 2nd edition of the NDG sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Hephzibah Okon, stunned spectators yesterday with a commanding run to win gold in the women's 800m at the Games.

Coached by her father, Filipidis, Okon crossed the line in 2:18.83 ahead of Godsmind Eteny of Cross River State, who took silver in 2:19.01, and Delta's Anochie Rejoice, who claimed bronze in 2:20.28.

In the men's 800m final, Edo's Solomon Eloghosa powered to gold with a time of 1:56.74, narrowly edging Samson Teibowei, who finished in 1:56.84 for silver. Timilehin Owolabi of Ondo secured bronze in 1:57.71.

The 400m hurdles produced more drama as Oseiwe Salami stormed to victory in 51.73 seconds, earning gold ahead of Delta State's Daniel Ovie, who clocked 53.79, and Ifeanyi Endurance, who finished in 56.26.