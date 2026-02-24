West Africa: Ghana, Burkina Faso Beef Up Security Ties After Terrorist Attack

Ghana and Burkina Faso have stepped up their security cooperation in the wake of a terrorist attack that killed seven Ghanaians in the junta-run Sahel nation, according to Ghana's foreign ministry.

Although ties between Burkina Faso and many of its West African neighbours have been strained since the military took power in a 2022 coup, Ghana has maintained friendly relations with its northern neighbour.

After a terrorist attack in mid-February killed dozens of civilians, including seven Ghanaian tomato sellers, in northern Burkina Faso, the two countries signed a raft of agreements aimed at tackling the unrest, according to a foreign ministry statement published on Saturday.

During a two-day official visit by Burkinabe Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore and Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, "the importance of security cooperation between the two countries featured prominently in the discussions", according to the statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In talks with Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the two sides "resolved to design and implement a strengthened bilateral security framework aimed at effectively combating terrorism and violent extremism", the statement added.

"The two countries strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in the sub-region," and "conveyed their heartfelt condolences to affected families", it said.

Besides security issues, the agreements signed include a deal to fight drug trafficking in the two countries.

Burkina Faso has been plagued by violence from jihadists allied to Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group for more than a decade.