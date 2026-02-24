Nigeria: Pillars Crush El-Kanemi 3-0 - Plateau Whip 3sc 4-1

Kano Pillars went three matches unbeaten since the start of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season after the former champions drubbed El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0 in yesterday's NPFL week 25 encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano.

Although Pillars' relegation worries are far from over, the Masu Gida boy's victory has given them a glimmer of hope as they continue to push for survival.

Ageless Rabiu "Pele" Ali opened the scoring for Kano Pillars in the 29th minute, new boy Luis Dadong scored in his third successive match to double the lead in the 43rd minute before Chiedozie Okorie sealed the massive win with the third in the 61st minute.

In Jos, Plateau United returned to winning ways in style as they hammered 3SC 4-1. The visitors took the lead early in the match after Qamar Adegoke found the back of the net in the 12th minute but the hosts took over proceedings scoring four times in sixty-six minutes.

Tarabina Biweribo equalised for Plateau United in the 14th minute, Daniel Isaiah scored the second in the 26th minute, and Vincent Temitope doubled the lead in the 54th minute from the spot before Jonathan Okechukwu completed the rout of coach Gbenga Ogunbote's former club with the fourth in the 66th minute.

Elsewhere, leaders Ikorodu City were forced to a 1-1 draw at home by Bayelsa United; Abia Warriors compounded Kwara United's woes with a slim 1-0 victory in Umuahia, while Joshua John's solitary strike in the 41st minute was enough for Nasarawa United to beat Bendel Insurance 1-0 in Lafia.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United were forced to a 0-0 draw by Enugu Rangers; embattled Enyimba also forced title contenders Rivers United to a 1-1 draw in Port-Harcourt , but bottom of the table Kun Khalifat scored two first half goals to beat Niger Tornadoes 2-0 as they continue with their fight against relegation.

In the other week 27 matches played on Saturday, debutants Barau FC continued with their unbeaten run as they held hosts Warri Wolves to a goalless draw while Wikki Tourists edged Remo Stars 2-1 in Bauchi.