Nigeria: NDG - Team Bayelsa in Benin to Compete - Igali

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali, has said that the state contingent in Benin City will compete for the top gong at the 2nd Niger Delta Games.

Igali, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, also acknowledged that the contest for the top position at the fiesta would be fierce and stiff.

He also said Bayelsa State is one of the frontline States in Sports in the country because of the unwavering support of Governor Douye Diri.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"For the past three editions of the National Sport Festival, we have been in the top three; third and second twice. Though in the last edition, they said we were third, we believe we were second. So we can't be considered as also ran.

"Bayelsa is among the top sporting states in the country. As for the Niger Delta Games, we won the first edition, but this second edition is different. The last one was a senior festival for age 25 and under, now it's U-19 so we are now talking about junior athletes. Whoever wins here will be winning it for the first time.

"The one we won, no team can win it again, so we are standing on a pedestal no team can stand. But, we are here to compete and we believe that we will be one of the top teams here.

"Across board, we feel that we have assembled a good team, we have a good youth discovery network and there will be very vigorous competition but Bayelsa will be among the top contenders," he reiterated.

The second edition of the regional games started on February 19 and will climax on February 27 in Benin City.