Nigeria: FHQS Win Police Games With 238 Medals

The Federal Headquarters (FHQ), Abuja scooped a total of 238 medals to emerge winners of the just concluded 15th Biennial Police Games (BIPOGA) which was held in Asaba, Delta State.

FHQ finished with only two medals ahead of Lagos State Command who finished the Games with 236 medals.

Hard-fighting Yenagoa Command finished in third position with 140 medals at the week-long sporting event.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Deputy, Monday Onyeme, described the games as proof of the discipline and dedication of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, the competition showed officers were not only security personnel but also athletes capable of representing the nation in sports.

"What we have witnessed goes far beyond sports. It is a demonstration of discipline, dignity and dedication," the governor said, praising Delta for providing the platform for the Games to be hosted successfully.

Also speaking, the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun commended Delta State's organisation of the event.

He noted that Asaba had become "a theatre of excellence where discipline met determination and preparation meet opportunity."

On his part, Force Sports Planning Committee Chairman AIG Fom Pam Joseph, applauded the state government's cooperation, which he said helped deliver a memorable edition of the event.