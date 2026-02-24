Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Hopeful Challenges APC's Housing Record, Proposes Rent Caps, Supply Reforms

He also outlined a legislative agenda focused on easing the cost-of-living burden

Ayodele Adio, who is seeking election to the Lagos State House of Assembly, has questioned the ruling All Progressives Congress's record on housing affordability in the state, arguing that years of party policy have failed to ease rising rents and living costs for working residents.

Mr Adio, who is contesting under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and hopes to represent Eti-Osa 1 constituency, made the remarks on Tuesday in Lagos during an interview with journalists.

He said his decision to enter politics was driven by a desire to contribute to change, adding that the housing pressures faced by working residents reflect deeper structural problems that require legislative action.

Mr Adio said many households now spend a large share of their income on rent and daily transportation, leaving little room for savings or basic needs. According to him, the trend has reduced disposable income and strained household finances across the state.

"When people are spending most of what they earn just to pay rent and move around the city, something is clearly wrong," he said, adding that the situation has wider economic consequences as households have less money to spend in local businesses.

Rising rents

To address rising rents, Mr Adio proposed that annual increases should be linked strictly to official inflation figures, with only limited variation based on location. He said rent hikes should not exceed inflation benchmarks, arguing that unchecked increases have made housing increasingly unaffordable for many residents.

He also pledged to sponsor legislation that would cap agency and legal fees, require landlords to give extended notice before adjusting rents, and limit how frequently rents can be reviewed during a tenancy.

Mr Adio further criticised what he described as the rapid expansion of short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb, arguing that the conversion of residential apartments into short-let accommodation has reduced the stock of long-term housing available to Lagos residents.

"These are short-term measures to stabilise the market," he said. "The deeper problem is that we simply do not have enough homes."

Sustained public investment

He argued that the state government must play a more direct role in housing delivery rather than leaving construction almost entirely to private developers. According to him, sustained public investment in housing projects over the next decade would be necessary to reduce pressure on rents.

Mr Adio said high land prices, rising construction costs and expensive financing make it difficult for private developers to deliver affordable housing at scale, adding that government intervention is needed to bridge the gap.

He said he hopes to serve as a voice for residents of Eti-Osa 1 in the House of Assembly, focusing on practical reforms to ease everyday household pressures.