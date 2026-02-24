Nigeria: Ignore Facebook Posts Using Videos of Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote to Promote Fake Investment Programme

Ignore Facebook posts using videos of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote to promote fake investment programme

IN SHORT: Videos of Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Aliko Dangote seemingly urging Nigerians to invest in a new programme are circulating online. But the programme is a scam and the videos have been manipulated.

The Facebook account Aliko Dangote Government Empowerment Program is calling on users to grow their money through a new investment programme.

One of its posts, dated 27 January 2026, reads: "My Financial Project for the People of Nigeria."

The post features a video of Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian billionaire and founder of the Dangote Group, a leading cement producer and West Africa's largest conglomerate, operating in 17 countries.

In the video, Dangote seemingly encourages Nigerians to join the programme, calling it an "extraordinary opportunity".

"Let me be clear, if you join the programme today, you can earn up N2.6 million in just the first week. This is not a dream; it is real, verifiable and backed by a system designed for your success. Here is how it works: you make a minimum investment of N380,000, and you start earning daily returns automatically," he appears to say in the video.

The video features the logo of the news outlet, the Guardian.

But can the Facebook account and its posts about Dangote's supposed investment programme be trusted? We checked.

Suspicious account

The account has only one follower, an unusually small number for an account trying to convince users to invest money and trust its programme. Authentic businesses usually have thousands of followers.

We also noticed that the account was created on 6 July 2025, most likely to scam unsuspecting users.

We also checked the Dangote Group's website and social media accounts for the investment programme, but didn't find it.

No reputable media house has reported the supposed launch of such an investment programme, which would have been major news if it were legit.

Video edited

Further checks showed the video had been edited to make it appear as if Dangote was talking about the investment scheme.

The first clue is that at one point, his hand looks blurred and blends into his face, indicating the video has been digitally altered.

Key frames from the video show that it comes from an interview Dangote gave on 6 December at a press conference after meeting Nigerian president Bola Tinubu.

In a statement reported by the media, Anthony Chiejina, the Dangote Group spokesperson, said the video was fake.

The Guardian also distanced itself from the investment programme and the Facebook account promoting it: "The Guardian described the claims as 'mathematically impossible' and confirmed that neither Aliko Dangote nor the newspaper has any affiliation with the platform."

For more, read our guide on how to spot investment schemes and scams on Facebook.

