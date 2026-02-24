Kenya: Gachagua, Matiang'i Condemn Violence After Opposition Events Disrupted in Kisii

Kisii — Opposition leaders touring Kisii County have condemned what they described as politically motivated violence following disruptions to their activities in Kisii town.

Speaking during a press conference, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused police officers of working under pressure to collaborate with hired gangs to frustrate opposition events.

"The more you disrupt our meetings, the more you harass elected leaders, the stronger this movement becomes," Gachagua said.

He claimed the opposition is documenting incidents of alleged police excesses and warned that officers found culpable would be held accountable under a future administration.

"We have a team recording cases of police brutality and the involvement of goons. Those responsible will face action when a new government takes office," he said.

Gachagua further alleged that some officers in Kisii were being pressured to act against opposition leaders. At the same time, he appealed to police to exercise restraint, noting that officers themselves were working under difficult conditions, including concerns over their welfare and insurance scheme.

Also addressing the media, Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i condemned the violence, saying the use of force to intimidate political opponents undermines democratic principles.

"It is unfortunate that some leaders are resorting to violence to silence others. More than six decades after independence, we should not be losing lives or threatening people over political competition," Matiang'i said.

He emphasized that political differences should be managed through tolerance and respect, warning against incitement and attacks driven by shifting political alignments.

"We may disagree politically, but that should not be a reason to send people to attack one another," he added.

Matiang'i urged local leaders to allow citizens the freedom to make their own political choices without intimidation.

He said the opposition's ongoing regional engagements are aimed at listening to wananchi and building a united front focused on democratic reforms and national change.

"We have no personal vendettas against anyone. Our engagement with Kenyans is driven by our commitment to democracy and the need for positive transformation," Matiang'i said.