Kenya: MPs Raise Alarm Over Rise of Political Gangs Ahead of 2027 General Election

Nairobi — A parliamentary committee has sounded the alarm over the growing use of organised gangs in Kenya's political landscape, warning that the trend poses a serious threat to national security as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

The National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security cautioned that the rise of politically linked gangs is fast becoming a dangerous norm that could undermine peace, stability, and democratic processes if left unchecked.

Speaking during an official visit to Sotik Constituency in Bomet County, the lawmakers--who were assessing the registration of birth and death certificates as well as national identity cards--expressed concern that the country risks sliding into lawlessness.

The delegation included Dido Ali Rasso (Saku MP), Mburu Kahangara (Lari MP), Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town MP), and Peter Masara (Suna West MP).

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Rasso, who also serves as the committee's Vice Chairperson, said the issue of marauding gangs had recently dominated discussions in Parliament, noting that such groups are increasingly targeting leaders, businesspeople, and even security officers.

"The growing influence of political gangs must be stopped before it turns into a full-blown security crisis," he warned.

His remarks come in the wake of recent politically linked violence, including an attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, which has heightened fears over the resurgence of militia-style operations previously witnessed during election periods.

Across the country, incidents involving hired youth groups have been reported, with accusations of disrupting public meetings, intimidating political opponents, and clashing with law enforcement officers.

Over the weekend, suspected gangs blocked sections of the Southern Bypass at Kikuyu Town, vandalised vehicles, and robbed motorists, with police reportedly absent. In Kitale, armed groups disrupted a youth-led voter registration drive, forcing participants to flee.

Rasso warned that what begins as informal mobilisation of youth can quickly escalate into dangerous criminal activity.

"If anyone needs security, they should go through the proper channels, either the National Government Administration Officers or the police," he said.

"When people get used to hiring gangs, today they carry stones and clubs; tomorrow they will carry guns. That is not the direction we want as a country."

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He pointed to Sotik Constituency as an example worth safeguarding, noting that it has not yet experienced significant infiltration by such groups, and urged residents and leaders to remain vigilant.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also weighed in on the matter, blaming some political leaders for fuelling the problem.

"The greatest threat to national security is leaders in suits who hold high offices but organise young people into goons instead of creating opportunities for them," Murkomen said.

A report by the Jukwaa la Usalama initiative, presented to President William Ruto in December 2025, paints a worrying picture, indicating that Nairobi County alone has about 130 gangs involved in activities such as political violence, kidnapping, and murder--often linked to political interests.

Other counties flagged for widespread gang activity include Kakamega, Bungoma, Kisii, Kisumu, and Homa Bay.

The committee has pledged to treat the matter with urgency, including proposing legislative measures aimed at curbing the proliferation of gangs and restoring public confidence in the rule of law.

The developments highlight growing concerns within the security sector that the normalisation of politically instigated violence could erode democratic gains and destabilise the country if decisive action is not taken ahead of the 2027 polls.