Ghana: Ofankor-Nsawam Road Project Progressing Steadily ... Contractor to Complete Work On Schedule

WORK on the Ofankor-Nsawam road project is progressing steadily, with most scope of the work completed.

So far, about 80 per cent of the work has been completed, with most parts of the road asphalted.

Also, most of the storm drains and gutters have been completed.

In addition, the various flyovers and footbridges are at various stages of completion.

The Ofankor-Nsawam road forms part of the National Route Six (N6), which links Accra to the northern parts of the country.

The scope of work includes the construction of four major interchanges at Amasaman, Pobiman, Medie and Nsawam Junction, as well as a number of flyovers, footbridges, service roads and ancillary facilities aimed at improving safety and easing congestion along the stretch.

The project, estimated at $346.5 million, from Samsam to the Nsawam by-pass, Mr Arthur explained that the contractor had -- Resident Engineer -- is being executed by Meripoma Enterprise Limited under a design-and-build contract arrangement.

Construction work on the 33.4-kilometre dual carriageway commenced in July 2022 and was initially scheduled for completion in July 2024.

However, the deadline was first revised to May 2025 and subsequently extended to July 2026 following a series of setbacks.

The project missed its original completion date largely due to challenges, including court cases relating to compensation, right-of-way issues, and relocation of utility lines.

The legal disputes affected sections of the alignment and slowed down progress considerably.

Work on the project stalled at a point but resumed in August 2025 after the government released $77 million to the contractor to accelerate construction activities.

Since then, work has intensified on multiple sections of the road.

When The Ghanaian Times visited the project site yesterday, workers were busily engaged on various portions of the stretch. Heavy-duty equipment were seen operating at different sections of the road.

It was observed that some parts of the road had been fully completed and marked with the necessary road signs and lane demarcations. Other sections were at different levels of completion, with asphalt works ongoing.

The Resident Engineer, Mr David-Thomas Arthur, said work was progressing steadily and expressed optimism that the revised deadline would be met.

According to him, the contractor had deployed additional resources to ensure that outstanding works were executed within the stipulated time.

He said the project was on course, and gave the assurance that the contractor was committed to completing it on time.

Asked about the poor section of the road, he said the contractor had been directed to fix the potholes to enhance vehicular movement.

Touching on concerns about dust on some portions of the road under construction, he stated that the contractor had been sprinkling water regularly to control dust and minimise inconvenience to motorists and residents.

The Ofankor-Nsawam road is a critical national infrastructure that serves as a major corridor connecting Accra to the northern sector of the country. It also forms part of an international transit route to neighbouring Sahelian countries.

Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly reduce travel time, enhance road safety and improve vehicular movement along the busy corridor. It is also anticipated to promote trade and economic activities between Ghana and its neighbouring countries, while facilitating the smooth transportation of goods and services across the country.

