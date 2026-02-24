Ghana: GWCL Tema Office Uncovers Illegal Water Connection By Cmwal

The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), has discovered and disconnected an illegal pipeline in the Tema West Municipality as part of its strategic policy to curb illegal water connections.

Involved in the illegal connection was the mineral water production company, Cool Mineral Water Limited (CMWAL), located at Klagoon.

The Communications Manager for Ghana Water Company, Tema Regional Office, Mr Sampson Ampah, said the operations followed intensive investigations after the company found out that some people were using sophisticated methods to illegally siphon GMCL treated water.

Upon investigations, the team noted that COOL Mineral Water had connected two pipelines meant for the supply water to the area to the factory.

Mr Ampah stated that the Cool Mineral Water Company disguised the illegal connection so as not to draw the attention of the Ghana Water Company.

An officer of the company, as at the time the team stormed the company in the presence of journalists, was picked up by the police for investigations.

Mr Ampah urged the public and water producers to desist from illegal connections since the act has brought a lot of debts to the COOL Mineral Water.