Ghana: Latif Iddrisu Identifies Alleged Attacker in Video Evidence

Senior broadcast journalist with Multimedia Group, Latif Iddrisu, has identified one Theophilus Thompson as the person who assaulted him during a live television broadcast.

Mr Iddrisu identified the accused when a video of the incident was played in court on Wednesday.

The footage captured the moment the journalist was attacked while reporting on the arrest of Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, at the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Led in evidence by Chief accountability.

During cross-examination, the defence suggested that the EOCO premises had been chaotic prior to the incident and that a police pick-up truck had run into NPP supporters.

The journalist rejected both claims, insisting that he was deliberately attacked by the accused and others who remain at large.

Inspector Lawer, the prosecution tendered the complainant's witness statement, police medical form, caution statement and a pen drive containing the video evidence.

Counsel for the accused, Mr Acquah, objected to the playing of the video, but the objection was overruled by the presiding judge, Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri-Yeboah, who held that the prosecution was entitled to present evidence intended to be tendered.

Mr Iddrisu subsequently gave a detailed narration of the video, explaining that the accused, who was standing in front of him and aware that he was on live broadcast, stretched his arm and struck the back of his head in an apparent attempt to evade accountability.

The prosecution said the accused acted together with other NPP supporters to assault the journalist while he was reporting on disturbances involving supporters who had gathered at the EOCO entrance.

Mr Thompson has pleaded not guilty to the charge, was initially remanded into custody, and is currently on bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.