Ghana: Scrap Export Ban - A Bold Step Toward Industrial Sovereignty

THE government's move to ban the export of ferrous scrap materials, as announced by President John Dramani Mahama, promises to generate about US$300 million annually in processed metal exports while creating 10,000 new jobs in the steel sector.

"This is what industrial sovereignty is about," the President stated during the commissioning of the phase two extension of B5 Plus Limited at Lakpleku.

His words could not be timelier, as Ghana has long exported raw materials while importing finished products -- a practice that leaves the country dependent on foreign markets and deprives local industry of the raw inputs it desperately needs.

The B5 Plus expansion is not just a factory; it is a statement of intent. With a state-of-the-art steel ball mill and section mill, the facility will increase local production of structural steel sections, grinding media balls for the mining sector, pre-engineered building systems, and heavy industrial fabrications.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

When fully operational, it will employ nearly 5,000 people directly and indirectly, bringing the company's workforce to around 15,000.

President Mahama's vision is very clear. Ghana must move from exporting raw scrap to producing value-added steel products that feed domestic and regional markets.

Africa needs over $100 billion annually for infrastructure development, and Ghana is positioning itself to supply a substantial share of that demand.

Chairman of B5 Plus, Mr Mukesh Tarkwani, reminded us that this achievement is homegrown. From civil works to structural fabrication, Ghanaian engineers have handled every stage -- only the machinery was imported.

This shows that Ghana has both the labour and the expertise to industrialise if government policy and private investment align.

The challenge now is implementation. The scrap export ban must be enforced rigorously, local industries must be supported to absorb the material, and policies on value addition must be sustained. Ghana cannot afford to slip back into the cycle of exporting raw resources and importing finished goods.

This is a moment for national pride and collective action. Ghana has the opportunity to lead West Africa in steel production, generate jobs, and strengthen the economy.

Citizens, investors, and policymakers must all support this vision. Industrial sovereignty is not achieved overnight, but with bold moves like this, Ghana is finally building the foundation for a truly self-reliant and prosperous industrial future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The time to back Ghana's steel revolution is now. Policymakers must enforce the scrap ban, local manufacturers must embrace value addition, and Ghanaians must support homegrown industry.

Together, we can turn scrap into steel, and steel into jobs, growth, and national pride.