Nigeria: Sokoto Rep, Bashir Gorau, Loses Father

The father of Hon. Bashir Usman Gorau, the member representing Gada-Goronyo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has passed away at the age of 78.

Alhaji Usman Gorau died in the early hours of Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He was laid to rest the same day in his hometown of Gorau, located in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The late patriarch is survived by two wives, 22 children, including the federal lawmaker as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral prayer drew several prominent figures, including the Sokoto State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other notable political leaders.

In a brief remark, Hon. Bashir Gorau described his late father as a pillar of strength whose absence would be deeply felt, not only by his immediate family but by the wider community.

Also speaking, Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, member representing Yabo-Shagari Federal Constituency, extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

