Nigeria: Erosion Project - Gombe Govt Allocates N2bn for Compensation

The Gombe State government has allocated over N2 billion to compensate households affected by the gully erosion control projects being executed by the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project.

The State Project Coordinator, Dr Sani Adamu Jauro, disclosed this on Sunday while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of stakeholders' training on the Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) under the ACReSAL projects.

According to him, the approval was granted by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to ensure that households whose properties are affected are adequately compensated.

He added that the fund was also to ensure that the project promptly and transparently address all genuine grievances from prospective beneficiaries in the course of gully erosion control across the state.

Dr Jauro stated that about 700 complaints were received for the Doma gully erosion control project in Gombe metropolis, adding that each complaint was carefully documented and reviewed through established grievance redress procedures to ensure fairness and transparency