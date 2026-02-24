Ghana: No Trucks Missing in Transit Diversion Reports - ICUMS

Ghana Link Network Services Limited, operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has stated that all 18 transit trucks captured under Bill of Entry (BOE) 80226125039 have been accounted for on its electronic tracking platform.

In a statement issued in Accra on Friday, the company clarified that the six trucks earlier reported as missing were not untraceable on its system.

The clarification follows reports that the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) had intensified efforts to trace six articulated trucks believed to be unaccounted for in a suspected transit diversion scheme involving goods with potential tax exposure exceeding GH¢85 million.

The trucks were part of a consignment of 18 vehicles electronically gated out of the Customs system as transit cargo but were allegedly found moving within Ghana without the mandatory Customs escort.

Twelve of the trucks were intercepted during a late-night enforcement operation along the Dawhenya-Tema Road, while six were reported, yet to be located.

However, Ghana Link stated that based on its electronic tracking, playback analysis, and physical verification on the ground, all trucks had been located.

"As of yesterday, and this morning, Ghana Link's field team physically confirmed their locations as seen on our tracking system. We have transmitted the information and report to the Customs Division for any action deemed necessary under the law," the statement said.

The company explained that playback data indicated the trucks were initially on the declared transit route from Akanu to Kulungugu until authorities directed 11 of them to move to the Tema Customs Transit Yard.

"Because the Transit Yard is not part of the originally declared transit corridor, the system triggered a route deviation alert," it said.

"This should be understood as an enforcement-led diversion for control purposes, not evidence that the trucks had disappeared," the statement clarified.

Ghana Link said that two of the trucks were located at Aflao, another two at the Aflao-Accra toll booth, and one each at West Point Filling Station in Tsopoli, Galaxy Filling Station in Dawhenya, and Akanu.

ICUMS further emphasised that 11 trucks were moved to a controlled holding point at the Tema Transit Yard, while the remaining trucks were traceable, located, physically verified, and handed over to Customs on Friday, February 20, 2026.

The company reiterated that its tracking systems were designed to replace uncertainty with verifiable evidence, stating that playback data accounted for all trucks under the BOE, including those described in media reports as missing.

Ghana Link acknowledged the seriousness of suspected breaches of the transit regime and expressed support for lawful investigations by the GRA and relevant state agencies, including National Security.