Ghana: MOE Will Not Tolerate Assault On Teachers - Dr Apaak Apaak

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has warned that it will no longer tolerate assaults on teachers in their line of duty by students or any other persons in the country.

According to the Ministry, any individual or group of persons who dabble in such unwholesome practices would not only incur the wrath of management, but would attract severe consequences under the laws of the country.

A statement issued in Accra on Friday and signed by the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Abass Apaak, said any individual found to have assaulted a teacher would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

The statement noted it viewed with grave concern on recent incidents of violence in some schools, describing the trend as unacceptable and inimical to the safety and dignity of teachers in the discharge of their lawful duties.

It stressed that it was determined to bring such conduct to an end.

The Ministry, it emphasised, had consistently supported firm action against all perpetrators brought to its attention.

The statement cited the assault case at Kade Senior High Technical School, where all the perpetrators were arrested and arraigned in the Kade District Court. The accused persons pleaded guilty to charges, including conspiracy and assault, and were subsequently convicted and fined.

The Ministry also condemned violent misconduct recorded during the Super Zonal Sports Competition in the Eastern Region, involving a reported stabbing and an alleged sexual assault. According to the statement, the suspects had been arrested and were assisting police with investigations, while the victims were receiving medical and psychosocial support.

At the West Africa Senior High School, the statement said two students and an accomplice had been arraigned before the Adenta Circuit Court in connection with the assault of a teacher and had been remanded into police custody pending further proceedings.

Moreover, the Ministry aligned itself with the position of the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, who has reiterated that attacks on teachers would not be tolerated under any circumstances. It reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with law enforcement agencies and the judiciary in order to ensure justice for victims and to prevent future incidents.