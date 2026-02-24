Ghana: President Mahama to Deliver State of the Nation Address On Friday

President John Dramani Mahama will, on Friday, February 27, 2026, appear before Parliament to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Mr Mahama Ayariga, announced this during Friday's parliamentary sitting while presenting the Business Statement to the House. He indicated that Members of Parliament are expected to be seated by 9:15 a.m., as the President will be formally welcomed into the Chamber at 10:00 a.m.

The address, a constitutional requirement, provides the President with the opportunity to outline the government's policy direction, review national progress, and highlight key challenges confronting the country.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, is expected to preside over the sitting, which will bring together Members of Parliament, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and other invited dignitaries.

The State of the Nation Address remains one of the most significant events on Ghana's political calendar, setting the tone for national discourse and guiding legislative priorities for the year.