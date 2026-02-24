Ghana: Interior Minister Launches Digital Fire Safety Compliance System...to Transform Fire Safety Compliance

The Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka-Mubarak, has launched the Automated Fire Safety Compliance System (AFCAS), a digital platform designed to transform fire safety compliance in Ghana.

Launched under the theme, "Transforming Fire Safety Compliance through Innovation," the system is expected to simplify public engagement, improve inspection coordination, and enable real-time compliance tracking.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alhaji Muntaka-Mubarak stated that fire safety was not a luxury but a national necessity that underpins the safety of citizens.

"AFCAS represents where we are now as Fire Service that is embracing technology, innovation, and partnerships to deliver faster, transparent, standardised, and accountable fire safety compliance services," he said.

He explained that the platform would simplify interactions with the public, improve inspection coordination, track compliance in real time, and enable early identification of fire risks.

"AFCAS defines where we want to go. With the full implementation of this system, the Ghana National Fire Service envisions a future where fire safety regulation is not only effective but also preventive," he added.

The Minister further noted that AFCAS would introduce a reliable and structured revenue stream for the Ghana National Fire Service, reducing its over-reliance on government subventions and enabling reinvestment into its core mandate.

"The benefits will be far-reaching, from enhancing local and overseas training programmes for our personnel to strengthening public fire safety education campaigns with the right logistics, tools, and outreach platforms," he explained.

For her part, the Chief Fire Officer of the GNFS, Mrs Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, emphasised the importance of innovation in fire safety, describing AFCAS as a turning point in the Service's modernisation drive.

She added that the system would enhance the Service's emergency response capacity, improve personnel training, and strengthen public fire safety education campaigns. Mrs Sarpong said AFCAS would also support the Service's goal of becoming a fully capable, modern emergency response organisation equipped with rapid intervention vehicles, utility vehicles, fire engines, water tankers, and advanced rescue equipment.